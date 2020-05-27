Darlington County (SC) Firefighters Rescue Stranded Kayakers

Darlington County firefighters safely rescued two stranded kayakers, reports SCNOW.

The fire department was notified that individuals were lost and disoriented after one of the kayaks flipped over. The victims were able to give their last known location by phone for the fire department to have a starting point.

Two volunteer firefighters used their personal boats to begin the search. They were able to cut a path in the overhanging trees with chainsaws to gain access to the location of the victims.

