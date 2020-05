Delray Beach Fire Rescue hired the first female firefighter with the department nearly 40 years ago and now her daughter started with the department in March, reports WFLX Fox 29.

The mother, daughter relationship has helped the daughter start her new career. She said she gets her best support and advice from Mom, especially during constant change with a worldwide pandemic.

RELATED

Podcast: Women in Fire

Pittsburgh (PA) Aims to Hire More Women and Minority Firefighters