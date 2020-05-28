Boston Firefighters Injured in Two-Alarm Fire

Two Boston firefighters were transported after responding to a two-alarm overnight fire.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a fire in a wood-frame dwelling at 28 Heathcote St in Roslindale.

Crews managed to knock down the fire, with two members being transported; no details were available on their injuries. Four residents were displaced, with damage estimated at around $250K.

ALSO

Boston (MA) Firefighters Control Two Large Fires

Truck Company Operations: Boston’s Ladder Culture

Boston Fire Commissioner Joe Finn Retiring

Boston (MA) Firefighters Control Four-Alarm Fire