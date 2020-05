#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire on E.153rd south of Kinsman in 5th Battalion. Three juveniles rescued from 2nd story by Ladder 36, being transported by @ClevelandEMS to Metro. Fire now under control. Nice stop & three saves. No firefighter injuries. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/dJ0nOCLNki — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 27, 2020

Firefighters in Cleveland rescued three children from a fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant Neighborhood, according to reports.

ABC 5 News Cleveland reports that Fifth Battalion firefighters from Ladder 36 rescued the three from a Wednesday fire in the 3500 block of East 153rd Street.

One of the victims was reportedly in serious condition, the report said.

