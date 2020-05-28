Huge Five-Alarm Fire Guts Historic Delaware County (PA) Church

Early Thursday morning, massive flames destroyed the former Third Presbyterian Church on the 400 block of 9th Street in Chester, according to a report from CBS3. The fire also spread to a building next door believed to be an old school.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown

CHURCH FIRE: Fire @ the former Third Presbyterian Church at 420 E. Ninth St in #Chester is now at 4 alarms. Built in 1895, it is currently home to the Chester Historical Preservation Committee & is on the National Register of Historic Places. pic.twitter.com/9D39JcO7JH — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 28, 2020 Trang Do/CBS3

Although the building had not been used as a house of worship for decades, it is home to the Chester Historical Preservation Committee.

Last week, the Committee had expressed dismay over its failed attempts to restore the building, which was built in 1895.

