Training Minutes Revisited: Louver Cut for Roof Ops

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo demonstrates the louver cut for roof ventilation operations.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE.

ALSO

Training Minutes Revisited: Roof Hand Tools

Training Minutes Revisited: Rotary Saws

Training Minutes Revisited: Ladder Locks

Training Minutes Revisited: Tool Tips

Training Minutes Revisited: Door Tips

Training Minutes Revisited: The Punch Technique