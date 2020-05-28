Manistee Township Fire Department (MI) Uses Empty Resort for Training

The Manistee Township Fire Department conducted a series of drills at an empty Little River Casino Resort, reports Manistee News Advocate.

Due to the closure related to COVID-19, Manistee Township firefighters and resort management saw a unique opportunity to complete some emergency response preparations at the facility.

Published 4:55 pm EDT, Thursday, May 28, 2020

Firefighters train on emergency scenarios around the Little River Casino Resort’s hotel towers. (Courtesy Photo)

MANISTEE TWP. — The Little River Casino Resort in Manistee is helping local firefighters prepare for future emergency situations.

Members of the Manistee Township Fire Department conducted a series of drills at the Little River Casino Resort on Monday.

The casino has been closed since March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, Manistee Township firefighters and resort management saw a unique opportunity to complete some emergency response preparations at the facility.

The Manistee Township Fire Department, which is the primary fire response unit for the casino, brought their 75 foot aerial ladder truck to the resort property for the specialized training.

The aerial ladder was set up in several locations around the property for the purpose of pre-planning rescue operations, specifically in the hotel towers.

