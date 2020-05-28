‘Zombie Fires’ Likely Signal of Arctic Fire Season

“Zombie fires” or “holdover fires,” can burrow into the rich organic material beneath the surface of the Arctic and smolder under the snowpack throughout the frigid winter, reports The Washington Post.

With the Siberian Arctic seeing record warm conditions in recent weeks and months, scientists monitoring Arctic wildfire trends are becoming more convinced that some of the fire erupting in the Arctic this spring are actually left over from last summer.

Last year brought a record surge in fires to a region that is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the world.

