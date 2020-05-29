Firefighters Rescue One from Fatal Chattanooga (TN) Fire; Two Firefighters Injured

Chattanooga (TN) firefighters managed to rescue one person from a house fire that left another person dead and two members injured Thursday.

According to a release from the department, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1310 Highland Road. It took 14 fire companies about one-and-a-half hours to get the fire under control.

Initial crews went into rescue mode because of reports of entrapment of residents by the dispatch. There was one party that was saved by firefighters and rushed to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the fire. Unfortunately, there was one fatality that could not be saved due to overwhelming conditions.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital due to injuries sustained on the scene. Both are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

