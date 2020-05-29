Flash Flooding in Kansas City Area Traps Drivers in Vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police and rescue crews responded to dozens of reports Thursday of drivers becoming trapped in their vehicles across the Kansas City area by flash flooding following heavy rains.

The flooding hit low-lying streets, including parts of Westport, as the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of Johnson, Wyandotte and Jackson counties. Cass, Clay and Platte counties were also included in the flash flood warnings.

The Kansas City Fire Department said it responded to 30 or 40 calls for water rescues, while Kansas City police responded to 22 calls for help in less than three hours, television station KMBC reported. No injuries were reported.

Heavy rain in recent days also led to mostly minor flooding on several rivers, including portions of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers in Missouri. No major damage was reported but several roads were closed and portions of the Katy Trail, the hiking and biking trail that cuts across the state, were threatened.

