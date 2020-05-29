FireRescue GPO Partners with Sourcewell

Cooperative purchasing organization Sourcewell has joined forces with the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA), founder of FireRescue GPO.

This FireRescue GPO partnership with Sourcewell will provide an even greater opportunity to meet the cooperative procurement needs of the nation’s fire service, as well as enhance FireRescue GPO’s ability to serve the fire service. Revenue generated through FireRescue GPO is shared with fire chiefs’ associations across the country including the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), its divisions, and state fire chiefs’ associations.

“With this new partnership, we will significantly grow our fire service and public safety contracts to provide even more options to our public safety community,” said Tom Perttula, Sourcewell manager of contract administration.

Sourcewell is a government organization serving other public entities for more than four decades by providing cooperative procurement solutions across the United States and Canada to more than 50,000 participating agencies.

Sourcewell offers a growing contract portfolio, including:

Future solicitations include public safety technology and communications, critical care and resuscitation equipment, public safety body armor, and more.

“This partnership leverages the power of scale to our cooperative procurement program,” said Chief Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of the Western Fire Chiefs Association, “providing a more effective and comprehensive purchasing experience for our members.”

View contract options for public safety through the FireRescue GPO partnership at sourcewell-mn.gov/fire-rescue-gpo.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower student and community success. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.

About WFCA

WFCA created the FireRescue GPO in 2002 to meet the growing demand for group purchasing options within the fire service. Through its fire chiefs’ association partnerships, the program quickly grew into a well-known national cooperative contract solution provider while also creating a revenue stream for those associations. Since its inception, over $1.4 million has been shared back with fire chiefs’ associations across the country.