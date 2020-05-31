Seven-Alarm Boston (MA) Fire Injures Five Firefighters

Five firefighters were hurt at a multi-home, seven-alarm fire, reports Boston NBC 10.

A Boston fire official said three of the injured firefighters were burned, though not seriously, and taken to the hospital. The other injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

All companies still working hard at 7 alarm blaze in Southie. @RedCrossMA & @COB_ONS on scene for displaced. 6 firefighters with minor injuries but transported by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/H0sjlypcL2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

According to a Tweet from the Boston Fire Department, the damage from the fire in South Boston was estimated at $10M. The early morning fire at 1428 Columbia Road burned through multiple triple-deckers.

Scenes from the top of the fire buildings. Damages are estimated at 10 million. There are 38 displaced and a dog. ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ and ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ with the BFD- VAU to help with housing ⁦. Thank you to. ⁦@MBTA⁩ for providing a bus for the residents. pic.twitter.com/EbUWiW60U7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

ALSO

Boston Firefighters Injured in Two-Alarm Fire

Boston Firefighters Respond to 9-Alarm Fire