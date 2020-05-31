Seven-Alarm Boston (MA) Fire Injures Five Firefighters

Five firefighters were hurt at a multi-home, seven-alarm fire, reports Boston NBC 10.
A Boston fire official said three of the injured firefighters were burned, though not seriously, and taken to the hospital. The other injured firefighters were treated at the scene.
According to a Tweet from the Boston Fire Department, the damage from the fire in South Boston was estimated at $10M. The early morning fire at 1428 Columbia Road burned through multiple triple-deckers.
ALSO
Boston Firefighters Injured in Two-Alarm Fire