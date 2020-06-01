Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Historic Nashville (TN) Courthouse

Police in Tennessee arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting fire to a historic Nashville courthouse Saturday night during protests over the killing of George Floyd, according to a report from CBS affiliate KCTV5.

Check out this photo by my friend John Partipilo! This was NOT an angry African-American protester who set fire to the historic Nashville Courthouse. Does anyone know who this is? (Used by permission of John Partipilo) pic.twitter.com/KaIK6ts2ZG — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) May 31, 2020 Phil Williams/WTVF

Earlier in the day, police tweeted out images of three people causing damage to the building during Saturday’s demonstrations. It’s unclear whether the other two suspects have been arrested.

Nashville's Historic Courthouse was the site of arson, burglary and vandalism Sat night. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. Do you know any of these 3 persons? Please call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463 or https://t.co/a3MbUq0BEk pic.twitter.com/ORyYFmlGRr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020 Metro Nashville (TN) Police Department

City hall was also partially damaged by fire and other vandalism. Police said the courthouse arson investigation was continuing. At least 30 Nashville businesses and buildings were damaged Saturday night, and a total of 28 people were arrested after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew, according to authorities.

RELATED

Training Minutes: UAVs for Arson Investigation

Anti-Arson Efforts

In the Cover of Darkness: Arsonist Strikes