Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Historic Nashville (TN) Courthouse

Police in Tennessee arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting fire to a historic Nashville courthouse Saturday night during protests over the killing of George Floyd, according to a report from CBS affiliate KCTV5.
Earlier in the day, police tweeted out images of three people causing damage to the building during Saturday’s demonstrations. It’s unclear whether the other two suspects have been arrested.
City hall was also partially damaged by fire and other vandalism. Police said the courthouse arson investigation was continuing. At least 30 Nashville businesses and buildings were damaged Saturday night, and a total of 28 people were arrested after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew, according to authorities.
