IAFC President: We Are Not Your Enemy

International Association of Fire Chiefs

Chantilly, Va. – The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) today issued the following statement from Chief Gary Ludwig, President and Chairman of the Board:



“We are here to help. That is what firefighters, paramedics and EMTs do. Especially in the most difficult of times. That is what we are witnessing across the United States right now, one of the most difficult times for our country and firefighters find themselves helping wherever they can.

“Despite extremely dangerous conditions, the nation’s firefighters are on the front lines attending to the injured and extinguishing fires. We do not judge. We act. That is why it is enormously distressing to see our firefighters and EMS personnel attacked by stones, rocks, bricks, fireworks, and in other ways.

“No one’s cause is furthered by bringing harm to those who are sworn to protect us. These are the same people who have risked their safety to come to our homes in recent months to treat you or a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same people who ran toward the towers on 9/11. The same people who will fight through smoke and flames to get to your child trapped in their bedroom.

“Firefighters have only one mission – to save lives and protect property. Please help them complete that mission safely.

“On behalf of the leadership of 1.2 million firefighters in the United States, please understand the safety of our people is paramount. Please allow them to carry out their sworn duty and allow them to serve others before self.”