Photos: Amid Unrest, Indy Firefighters Battle Pharmacy Fire

As cities around the nation contended with protests and violent unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Indianapolis firefighters responded to a fire at a pharmacy in the city’s downtown.

According to information from the department, crews responded late on May 31, 2020, to a heavy fire inside the CVS Pharmacy at 175 N Illinois. Protesters reportedly vandalized the store and set it ablaze for the second time in two days. It took about one hour to bring the fire under control, and there were no injuries. Indianapolis police offers controlled the perimeter to offer crews protection while they worked.

Elsewhere around the United States, protests about the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police descended into violence and rioting. The weekend saw police cars being set on fire in multiple locations, including Columbia, South Carolina, and New York City. Violence also marred Albany and Rochester, New York, as well as Seattle, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a City of Los Angeles fire apparatus from passing.

