Galesburg (IL) Firefighters Rescue Woman from Burning Apartment

Galesburg firefighters responded to a structure fire and rescued a woman trapped in the building, reports WQAD 8.

The report detailed a large structure fire in a two-story apartment building with smoke billowing from every window. A police officer had attempted to enter the bulding, but was prevented by heavy smoke.

One crew attempted to make a quick entry into the building, but were turned back by especially intense heat. Another crew attacked the heavy flames on the north side of the building, which eventually let the rescue crew make their way in.

