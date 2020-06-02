At Least 200 Sacramento (CA) Firefighters Respond to Massive Five-Alarm Commercial Fire

At least 200 Sacramento-area firefighters responded to a massive multistructure fire in South Sacramento that has spread to several adjacent buildings, according to a report from CBS13. Two of the firefighters on scene have sustained non-life-threatening burns.

According to Sacramento Fire, the five-alarm incident at 3400 La Grande Boulevard has spread to multiple structures including a body shop, mattress factory, and pallet storage facility.

UPDATE** The incident at the 3400 Block of La Grande Blvd is at 4 Alarms. pic.twitter.com/B2vWUZsiJe — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 2, 2020 Sacramento Fire/Twitter

Several small explosions have been heard in the area, which firefighters said were caused by tires and aerosols. Firefighters are also monitoring propane tanks in the buildings.

Images from the incident on La Grande Blvd. pic.twitter.com/9c4oo14iNJ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 2, 2020 Sacramento Fire/Twitter

Chief Gary Loesch said firefighters ran into a major issue with water pressure, making the firefight more difficult. He also said embers spread the fire, which created several spot fires. Other firefighters indicated that the area was safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

