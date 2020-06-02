TFT Releases New Working Fire™ Nozzle

Valparaiso, IN—The new TFT Working Fire™ nozzle delivers performance when you need maximum flows for a “working fire.” For everyday use, it is a true 150-gpm @ 75-psi fixed gpm nozzle, but when you need even more gpm, the nozzle’s exclusive pressure relief system dramatically limits nozzle reaction.

At low flows, just like every other fixed-gpm nozzle, it is clear from the stream quality that optimum flow has not yet been reached. When you achieve the 150-gpm rate, the nozzle flows great, and there is about 65 pounds of nozzle reaction force. However, when you need a lot more gpm, that is where the Working Fire excels. By integrating TFT’s exclusive pressure relief, a 33 percent increase in flow rates only yields a 33 percent increase in reaction force. Compare that to a traditional fixed nozzle, which increases 78 percent. With the Working Fire nozzle, TFT is able to deliver high gpm (200 gpm) with about 30 pounds less reaction force than other nozzles.

The Working Fire is available in a break-apart or integrated, stainless steel ball valve configuration. Pistol grips, bail handles, and stream shaper are available in colors, and spinning teeth are an option. The nozzle has a rugged, black hard coat finish with a black reflective Scotchlite trim. There is a tactile indicator and detent for straight stream that prevents unintended rotation into other streams.

For more information, visit theworkingfire.com.