Southwest PPE Acquires Marken, Las Vegas Facility; Reinforces Establishment on West Coast

Southwest PPE, LLC, the turn-out gear cleaning and repair establishment, has acquired a second facility in Las Vegas from Marken. Amidst the global virus pandemic from COVID-19, Marken suffered decreases in revenues until the offer came in by Southwest PPE in May. The official acquisition date is the 29th of May 2020.

Southwest PPE is a fully verified independent service provider (ISP) that specializes in advanced cleaning, repair, and testing of personal protective equipment (PPE). The company hopes to expand its base in the southern California region as well as along the southern border of the US. By combining resources, Southwest PPE, now doing business as Marken, is excited to bring business back to Vegas and more readily service customers for their PPE advanced cleaning, sanitization, advanced inspections, and repair needs.