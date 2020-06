A firefighter with the Newport Township Fire Department in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, has passed away after falling ill at the firehouse.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Firefighter/Chaplain Joseph Nealon, Jr., 58, experienced a medical emergency while on-duty at the fire station. He was immediately transported to the local hospital where he passed away. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

He had 13 years of service.