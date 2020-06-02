Pierce Dealer L’Arsenal Secures Contracts with Quebec City and Montreal

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, in collaboration with Canada-based Pierce dealer L’Arsenal based out of Drummondville, Quebec, announced that L’Arsenal has secured a four-year contract with Quebec City to provide fire apparatus.

Related Content

The contract will include up to 11 new pumpers and aerial apparatus. The initial order will include:

A Pierce® Ascendant® 107’ Heavy-Duty Ladder – Single Rear Axle and a Pierce 100’ Heavy-Duty Steel Ladder. Both trucks will be built on a Pierce Enforcer™ cab and chassis as Quint configurations with stabilizers on each model that offer greater penetration for setting up on the city’s demanding hills.

A Pierce Enforcer Pumper with MAXIMETAL marine-grade aluminum body that features a short wheelbase for maneuverability on narrow residential streets. The rescue-style body also features high-side storage, an enclosed pump control compartment, and overhead rack for clean storage of ground ladders.

In addition to the establishment of Quebec City’s multi-year contract, the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) has secured an order with L’Arsenal for a Frontline Communications (a division of Pierce Manufacturing) C-40 Mobile Command Center. The city’s previous Fire Service (SIM) order currently in production includes MaxiSaber Pumpers and Pierce Ascendant 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Towers.

The unique infrastructure, design and demands of SPVM’s territory make excellent maneuverability, visibility, and accessibility to critical gear essential in the design of the emergency vehicle.

“We’re proud to partner with the SPVM to design and build a custom Mobile Command Center that will provide optimal situational awareness as well as command and control capabilities for emergency responders,” said Steve Williamson, director of sales with Frontline Communications. “This valuable asset is integrated with the latest in communications technology and will support mission-critical incident response for the citizens of Montreal.”

The SPVM’s new Frontline Communications C-40 Mobile Command Center on a Pierce Arrow XT™ chassis will feature:

A 30’ floorplan including two slide-out sections to optimize space for both frontal command with seating for five individuals, and a rear conference area with seating for eight individuals, separated with a center galley, and lavatory space.

Exterior storage compartments that will house a 20kw output generator, pneumatic and hydraulic components for masts and light towers, and galley plumbing and holding tanks.

Pierce Situational Awareness System by Fotokite – an actively tethered aerial device that integrates with the command center and provides fully autonomous flight controlled wirelessly via tablet or PC. The system offers live video streaming for thermal surveillance, live transmission to in-transit responders, scene documentation, and more.

Apparatus fulfillment for the SPVM, as well as the multi-year contract established with Quebec City, exemplify significant relationships representing growth throughout Canada for Pierce over the past five years. Since instituting an agreement in 2015 with L’Arsenal and MAXIMETAL, Pierce has integrated its custom chassis on new fire and emergency service apparatus for departments across Canada.

“We sincerely value our partnerships with public safety representatives and fire departments throughout our region, and we remain committed to supporting their needs with custom options and a strong focus on service,” said Louis-David Lemaire, co-president of L’Arsenal.

For more information, visit www.piercemfg.com.