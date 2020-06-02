E-ONE Delivers Two HR 100 Aerials to Ottawa (Canada) Fire Department

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of two E-ONE HR 100 aerials for the Ottawa Fire Department in Canada.

These two single-axle ladders are the first of an order for eight new aerials for Ottawa consisting of six ladders and two platforms. From their ergonomic cab steps to the standpipe connection at the tip of the aerial, these trucks have features requested by the department to meet its specific needs.

Related Content

Key features of Ottawa’s E-ONE HR 100 aerials include:

100’ extruded aluminum aerial with pinnable waterway to tip and 750-lb tip load

Narrow crisscross under-slung outriggers with only 11′ spread

Short heavy duty “city” bumper with tapered ends to increase maneuverability

45-degree rear corner steps to reduce tailswing

Rugged E-ONE Cyclone® cab with roll-cage design, occupant protection air bags and lowered entry steps

Integral torque box chassis with Cummins X12 455-hp engine and air ride rear suspension

1,500 gpm pump with all electric valves and enclosed pump panels

300-gallon water tank

Extruded aluminum body with SideStacker® hosebed

Enclosed storage for 120′ of ground ladders including (2) 35′ two-section ladders

AXIS® Smart Truck Technology

“A lot of custom design work was done to create these trucks for Ottawa, including special lowered cab steps, recessed SCBA storage in the rear cab wall, a ladder tunnel to hold two 35′ two-section ladders, special narrow rear body design and a turntable mounted saw box,” said Joe Hedges, E-ONE Product Manager. “The folks from Ottawa had a vision for the truck and I’m pleased we were able to deliver these amazing aerials for their fire department.”

Lt. Bruce Griffin of the Ottawa Fire Department said his crews were super excited to receive the new apparatus. “These new aerials have many innovations that the E-ONE engineering team and our dealer worked hard to make happen for us. Every single thing we asked for, E-ONE provided. If it wasn’t a standard, they engineered it for us.”

For more information, visit e-one-aerials.com.