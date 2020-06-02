Officials: Georgia Teen Died in Lake While Fleeing Deputies

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The body of a teenager was recovered from a lake the day after he ran into the water trying to escape officers during a traffic stop, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The body of Gavin Campbell, 19, of Covington, was recovered Friday afternoon in Butts County. Deputies from three different counties and the Georgia State Patrol had tried to find him the day before, the GBI statement said.

The agency said Campbell left his car Thursday night and ran into Jackson Lake after Newton County deputies pursued him to Butts County following the traffic stop on Thursday. The pursuing officers dove into the water to try to rescue him, but couldn’t find him. A dive team was called, and they couldn’t find his body either, the GBI said.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has requested a GBI investigation. His body has been sent to a GBI Medical Examiner for an autopsy.