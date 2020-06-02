Some Residents of Queen Valley Evacuated by Growing Wildfire

QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An evacuation order was issued Tuesday for some residents of Queen Valley east of Phoenix as crews continued to battle a lightning-caused wildfire.

Tonto National Forest officials said the fire had burned nearly 33 square miles (8,500 hectares) as of Tuesday with 8% containment.

A precautionary order was issued for homes along Silver King and Williams roads starting at noon Tuesday as firefighters begin backburning operations to protect structures in the area.

Forest officials said Queen Valley residents should be prepared to be out of their homes for a minimum of three days.

The town is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

The communities of Elephant Butte, Hardt Tank and Angel Basin were evacuated Monday by the growing wildfire that started Saturday night near the Peralta Trailhead.

About 200 firefighters have battling the blaze, which is burning in the same area as a wildfire last year that charred about 195 square miles (50,500 hectares).