One Dead in Multifamily House Fire in Paterson (NJ)

According to a report from NorthJersey.com, a fire in a multifamily home on Paterson’s Eastside Tuesday afternoon killed one person, said Paterson (NJ) Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott.

Fatal fire Paterson. Almost live Posted by Tony Greco on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The two-alarm fire on 17th Avenue and East 30th Street also displaced five residents. Crews discovered the body after extinguishing the fire. The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Photo by Tony Greco.

