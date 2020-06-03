Firefighters Rescue Badly Injured Woman from Lexington (KY) House Fire

Firefighters pulled a woman from a Lexington (KY) house fire early Wednesday morning, according to reports. The victim was critically injured and transported.

According to WKYT, firefighters responded to the 2 a.m. fire on Winburn Drive near Russell Cave Road. Crews found smoke and flames showing, the report said.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found a woman in a bathroom. She was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital with what firefighters said were life-threatening injuries. The victim’s husband managed to escape without injury.

