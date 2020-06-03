Springfield (MA) Firefighters and Rowing Coach Rescue Man Who Jumped from Bridge

Firefighters, aided by the head coach of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, rescued a male who jumped off the North End Bridge, reports MassLive.com.

West Springfield firefighters got into a skiff operated by the head coach at the club and rescued the man.

A rescue boat kept by the Springfield Fire Department at the club is awaiting repair and currently not operational. Springfield firefighters, however, launched another rescue boat from Agawam in their effort to get to the victim.

