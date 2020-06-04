Easton (PA) Firefighters Respond to Fire and Uncover Containers of Acids

Easton firefighters encountered a hazardous materials situation in an old industrial building and called in containment specialists, reports lehighvalleylive.com.

It wasn’t clear if the fire was started by chemicals or squatters. As firefighters came out of the space, they noticed smoke coming from another room in the onetime industrial building where no one has worked for more than 20 years.

A chemical reaction had happened in an area containing decaying, various sized containers of acid.

RELATED

Chemical Leak at LG Plant in India Kills 11, About 1,000 Ill

Study: Female Firefighters Exposed to Cancer-Linked Chemicals