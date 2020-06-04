Firefighters Contain San Jose Hills (CA) Wildfire

A slow-moving wildfire fueled by tinder-dry brush grew to more than five acres as it burned in the steep, rugged terrain, reports CBSN Bay Area.

The fire was a mile and a half deep inside private property where there was no public access not far from some high-voltage PG&E transmission lines. Crews rushed to the hills but were immediately challenged by the remoteness of the terrain.

Darkness meant there would be no help from helicopters or tankers dropping water and retardant until after dawn.

Fortunately, wind conditions were relatively calm as the fire was being fueled by brush that had been dried out by several days of record heat.

