Names in the News: June 5, 2020

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions within the fire service
RONNY BEASLEY was hired as the new chief of the La Vergne (TN) Fire Rescue Department. Beasley, a 28-year veteran of the Memphis (TN) Fire Department (MFD), has held the ranks of lieutenant, battalion chief, and division chief. He also managed the MFD’s training division, which is responsible for training more than 1,650 firefighters, paramedics, and officers as well as new recruit training. Beasley is also an executive fire officer, as awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Fire Academy. His tentative start date is June 29.
WILLIAM ANUSZEWSKI was announced as the new chief of the Howard County (MD) Fire and Rescue Services (HCFRS) on May 25. He had been serving as its acting chief since March 1. Anuszewski was previously the HCFRS’s deputy chief of operations and served as its director of emergency management. He started his career as a volunteer firefighter with Ellicott City (MD) Volunteer Fire Department in 1983 and was hired by HCFRS in 1990. Over his career, he’s worked with multiple bureaus, serving as the battalion chief of special operations, field operations, and assistant chief of logistics.
KIRK BEARD, Kannapolis (NC) Fire Department (KFD) division chief of technical services, was promoted to the position of deputy chief within the department. In addition to serving as second in command, he will be responsible for communications, fleet, facilities, logistics, information technology, and safety. Beard is a 29-year fire service veteran, spending 21 of those years with the KFD. He began his fire service career as a Charlotte (NC) Fire Department explorer and member of the former Mallard Creek (NC) Volunteer Fire Department.
STEVEN WILLIAMS (top) and DUSTIN GLISSON (bottom) were both promoted to the position of lieutenant for the Salisbury (NC) Fire Department.
Williams joined the department in 2009 and has most recently served as a fire engineer for the past five years. He is also a North Carolina certified Fire Officer II and Fire Instructor I. Williams was honored by his peers as Rookie of the Year in 2010.
Glisson joined the department in 2012 and has served as a fire engineer since 2015. He is a North Carolina-certified Fire Officer I and Fire Instructor I.