Names in the News: June 5, 2020

STEVEN WILLIAMS (top) and DUSTIN GLISSON (bottom) were both promoted to the position of lieutenant for the Salisbury (NC) Fire Department.

Williams joined the department in 2009 and has most recently served as a fire engineer for the past five years. He is also a North Carolina certified Fire Officer II and Fire Instructor I. Williams was honored by his peers as Rookie of the Year in 2010.

Glisson joined the department in 2012 and has served as a fire engineer since 2015. He is a North Carolina-certified Fire Officer I and Fire Instructor I.