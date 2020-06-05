E-ONE Introduces New 2020 Cyclone® Cab Design Based On Voice Of The Customer

OCALA, FLORIDA—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, introduces the new 2020 Cyclone® cab following feedback from firefighters, which features significant updates and refinements, including more interior space, greater visibility and easier access.
The new 100-inch-wide cab provides more interior space, including a four-inch raised roof for more headroom and a generous 27 inches between door and engine cover for both driver and officer.
The Cyclone cab provides excellent visibility for driver and crew with its low-profile dash, one-piece door glass, and a reduced profile interior A/C system.
The new rugged dash, constructed from heavy-duty cast aluminum, features a redesigned center console area. It is available in both a low-profile and a raised design for mounting of sirens, radios, and other electronic equipment. The officer’s side also has a very low profile designed to provide additional legroom.
Other critical features of this new cab design include:
- New vertical pull handles on cab doors along with extended lower and full-width intermediate steps.
- High-capacity air conditioning system, closer to the ceiling for greater visibility, with eight vents in rear and six in front.
- LED strip lights configured as daytime running lights or turn signals, allowing for additional forward warning lights.
- Heavy wall extrusions and 3/16-inch plate for the floor, roof, walls, and doors for maximum strength and durability.
- Five cab length options with a flat roof (low or four-inch raised) or one of four raised “vista” designs.
The latest updates to the 2020 Cyclone cab were designed with input from today’s firefighters, making this cab more user-friendly than ever before.
“We’re very excited about this new Cyclone cab. The increased interior space, combined with its rugged construction, and classic styling make the Cyclone cab a perfect choice for fire departments adding to their fleets,” said Joseph Belle, E-ONE Vice President, and General Manager
To learn more about E-ONE, visit www.e-one.com.