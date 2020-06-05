E-ONE Introduces New 2020 Cyclone® Cab Design Based On Voice Of The Customer

OCALA, FLORIDA—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, introduces the new 2020 Cyclone® cab following feedback from firefighters, which features significant updates and refinements, including more interior space, greater visibility and easier access.

The new 100-inch-wide cab provides more interior space, including a four-inch raised roof for more headroom and a generous 27 inches between door and engine cover for both driver and officer.

The Cyclone cab provides excellent visibility for driver and crew with its low-profile dash, one-piece door glass, and a reduced profile interior A/C system.

The new rugged dash, constructed from heavy-duty cast aluminum, features a redesigned center console area. It is available in both a low-profile and a raised design for mounting of sirens, radios, and other electronic equipment. The officer’s side also has a very low profile designed to provide additional legroom.

Other critical features of this new cab design include:

New vertical pull handles on cab doors along with extended lower and full-width intermediate steps.

High-capacity air conditioning system, closer to the ceiling for greater visibility, with eight vents in rear and six in front.

LED strip lights configured as daytime running lights or turn signals, allowing for additional forward warning lights.

Heavy wall extrusions and 3/16-inch plate for the floor, roof, walls, and doors for maximum strength and durability.

Five cab length options with a flat roof (low or four-inch raised) or one of four raised “vista” designs.

The latest updates to the 2020 Cyclone cab were designed with input from today’s firefighters, making this cab more user-friendly than ever before.

“We’re very excited about this new Cyclone cab. The increased interior space, combined with its rugged construction, and classic styling make the Cyclone cab a perfect choice for fire departments adding to their fleets,” said Joseph Belle, E-ONE Vice President, and General Manager

To learn more about E-ONE, visit www.e-one.com.