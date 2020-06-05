Huge Fire Burns Redlands (CA) Warehouse

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large fire that burned an Amazon distribution center in Redlands, California.

Video and photos posted on social media showed massive flames roaring throughout the complex.

REDLANDS: #SBCoFD currently ASSISTING @RedlandsFD on a 3rd alarm COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2k block W Lugonia. 5 engines, 1 truck, and 2 chief officers from county fire assigned. pic.twitter.com/UMmxrU9D1p — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 5, 2020

The fire occurred early Friday morning and went to three alarms. An employee told CBS reporters that within 15 minutes of workers leaving the complex the entire rear of the building had exploded and collapsed.

The fire, which was reported around 5:30 a.m., was brought under control by 11 a.m., the report said. The fire is under investigation. An employee told CBSLA that there was no indication of fire alarms or sprinklers.

No firefighters were injured, reported the Redlands Daily Facts, and several big rigs burned. The 600,000-square-foot warehouse reportedly belongs to a third party that ships extra large items.