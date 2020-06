Five family members were killed when a small plane headed to Indiana crashed in Georgia, reports Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire but found no survivors aboard. The family of five included two young siblings, ages 4 and 6.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Piper PA-31T took off from Williston, Florida, and was flying to Indiana. The family was headed to a funeral.

