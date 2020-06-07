Authorities Issue Evacuation Orders for Vacaville (CA) Wildfire

While out at the fire, I met a local resident named James whose home is on/near Putah Creek Road. His family had to evacuate quickly and left pretty much everything behind. He's worried about some turtles that are still at home. #QuailCanyonFire #QuailFire pic.twitter.com/fLgxKId1w1 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 7, 2020

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday issued mandatory evacuation orders for people living near a wildfire that is 15 miles north of Vacaville, local media report.

The 1.9-square-mile fire that started at 4:30 p.m. is burning in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, the KOVR TV station and the Sacramento Bee reported.

CalFire said the fire is not contained and the evacuations are ordered for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley to Highway 128, KOVR reported.

Cal Fire said in a 6:15 p.m. update that about 100 structures are threatened, the Bee reported.

#quailfire in Solano County has grown to over 500 acres with evacuations in progress. Smoke drift can be seen for miles. https://t.co/t3m1yqjFk2 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) June 7, 2020

