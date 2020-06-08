Photos: Crews Control Melvindale (MI) House Fire

Fire photographer Ian Kushnir shared some photos from the scene of a recent house fire in Melvindale, Michigan.

Firefighters responded to this working house fire with smoke showing. Engine 5 reported that the fire was in the knee wall and that the roof needed to be vented. Crews battled the fire and the over 90° temps. Relief crews were brought in from Station 2.

