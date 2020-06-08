Firefighters Tackle Two CA Wildfires

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — One evacuation order was lifted Sunday after firefighters gained the upper hand on a wildfire that destroyed three structures and threatened another 100 in a rural community, while another one was imposed elsewhere in Northern California

A fire broke out near a road about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Vacaville on Saturday afternoon. Wind and dry grass and brush pushed the flames over rough terrain, said Tyree Zander, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze spread over nearly 3 square miles (8 square kilometers), Zander said. It was 40% contained. Three unspecified structures were destroyed. Zander said, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Quail fire outside Vacaville exceeds 1,800 acres https://t.co/CpTdzirtSp pic.twitter.com/825E3kv09y — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) June 8, 2020

The Sacramento Bee reports fire evacuees were told the spend the night at a community center in Vacaville. Red Cross officials said it was one of the first fire evacuation centers to be used since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile in Mariposa County, about a three-hour drive southeast of Vacaville, another fire had grown to about 200 acres, with 5% containment, The Fresno Bee reported. Six houses were under mandatory evacuation, sheriff’s spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said, and two roads had hard closures.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of strong winds and dry conditions that make for dangerous fire conditions across the Sacramento Delta, Central and Southern California through Monday. Forecasters said winds could potentially knock down trees and power lines in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.