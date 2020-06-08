Two Dead in Harrisonville (MO) House Fire

According to a report from the Kansas City Star, first responders discovered two people dead at a house fire mid-day on Sunday in Harrisonvile.

Deputies said they received the call to the 25000 block of East 317th Street at around 4:30 p.m. First responders arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office later said it found two people dead inside the structure.

Several fire departments assisted the sheriff’s office, which is now teaming with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire. The victims have not yet been identified publicly as of Sunday night.

