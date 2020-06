Maryland Fire Marshals have ruled a Mardela Springs house fire accidental, reports WMDT.com.

The Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Further investigation revealed that the fire began in the kitchen and was the result of an electrical issue. Fire damage has been estimated at $90,000.

