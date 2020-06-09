Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field to Be Hosted as a Virtual Fundraising Event

Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held as a virtual fundraising event

APPLETON, Wis. (June 8, 2020) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that the Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb set to take place on the steps of Lambeau Field in September, will now be hosted as a virtual fundraising event in support of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). Co-sponsored by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field has been recognized as the largest event of its kind in the United States.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances the world has faced in recent months, and after much careful consideration, Pierce and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department determined it was in the best interest of the participants and the community to shift the stair climb to a virtual event. Organizers have set a virtual fundraising goal of $125,000, and ask all who would like to participate to still climb on their own or make a direct donation for those who were lost but not forgotten.

“We are certainly disappointed to cancel this year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau,” said Jim Johnson, president of Pierce Manufacturing. “We honor the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which tirelessly works to support the remembrance of America’s fallen firefighters, assist their families, and reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. For this reason, we encourage all to take part in our virtual fundraising opportunity at any level possible.”

The NFFF uses contributed funds to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters by providing resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives.

Last year’s historic event raised over $115,000, with all proceeds directly benefiting the NFFF. Nearly 2,200 members of the fire service, their families, friends, and community members climbed the steps of Lambeau Field to pay tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on 9/11.

Although the on-site 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field is canceled this year, virtual participation and fundraising contributions will go directly to support the NFFF’s initiatives. All are welcome to support and honor the 343 fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001.

To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, visit piercemfg.com/climb.