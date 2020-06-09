Podcast: The Future Firefighter

Joining Host Chris Baker is President of the Institute of Responder Wellness, Mark Lamplugh, as they discuss planning your mental health. The future firefighter must be ready to plan their mental health and wellness on the testing circuit, given the unprecedented unemployment rate combined with devastating firefighter layoffs.

