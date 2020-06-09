Garage Fire Heavily Damages Rochester (PA) Home

According to a report from CBS affiliate KDKA, a tractor caught fire inside the garage of a Rochester home on Pentland Avenue Monday evening, causing heavy damage that spread to the rest of the house. The first floor of the home was significantly damaged.

The family who used to live there says that their father built the house in the 1950s.

According to the family, the home’s occupant had pulled a tractor into the garage and it caught on fire after it started leaking gas.

