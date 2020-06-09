Drawn by Fire: What’s Your Enthusiasm?

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Never, ever lose your rookie enthusiasm and passion for the greatest calling in the world. Approach each day like a wide-eyed child who wants to soak in every experience and can never learn or do too much. Personally, I never want to look back on my career and say “I wish I would have done more”.

Do, love, share, enjoy, and experience – it all goes by so fast!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Robotic Response

Drawn by Fire: Darth COVID-19

Drawn by Fire: Self-Served

Drawn by Fire: Brotherhood Burning