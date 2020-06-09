Brush Fire Near Hollywood Bowl (CA)

Firefighters worked a brush fire near the Hollywood Bowl as the region braced for another day of hot temperatures and Santa Ana winds, reports the Los Angeles Times.

After more than an hour of work, roughly 129 firefighters and three water-dropping helicopters had stopped forward progress of the fire. Ground crews will remain at the scene to handle any flare-ups and extinguish smoldering vegetation, according to fire officials.

