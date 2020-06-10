Humpday Hangout: Divine Intervention on the Fireground?

Use #FETalk on Twitter. Live event at 1300hrs.

Sometimes firefighters get lucky on the fireground, but other times it seems like providence or divine intervention. There are instances in which firefighters have taken action out of some subconscious intuition which has saved their lives or the lives of others. In this episode, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and company are joined by FDNY Battalion Chief Danny Sheridan to recount their stories of when it seemed as if a higher power was at work in keeping crews safe.

