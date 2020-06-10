Firefighters Among Seven Injured in Queens (NY) House Fire

PIX11/YouTube

Firefighters were among seven people injured early Wednesday after a house fire in Queens, New York.

WPIX11 reported that the fire in the Corona section of the borough began around 5:30 a.m. and went to three alarms, extending to the second and third floor of the home.

The report said five civilians and two firefighters sustained injuries, which the Fire Department of New York characters as nonlife-threatening.

