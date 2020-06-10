Twelve Displaced After Late Night VA House Fire

According to a report from WTKR, eight adults and four children were been displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning that damaged two homes. Norfolk (VA) Fire-Rescue (NFR) crews first responded to the 8000 block of Simons Drive around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday night. NFR brought the fire under control at around 2 a.m.

The fire, which is believed to have started at the rear of one of the homes, spread to a smaller home next door.

One resident from the smaller home was also displaced and is with family, while the other 11 residents were from the origin home.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is under investigation.

