CO Fire Investigator Dies Years After Sustaining Injury

A fire investigator for the Berthoud (CO) Fire Protection District has passed away after sustaining an injury on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On March 25, 2016, Fire Investigator Joshua MacDonald, 34, responded to a residential fire where he performed EMS care on an occupant of the home. Later, he returned to investigate the scene of the fire, when he fell through the floor and his leg got caught in electrical wiring.

Since that time, Fire Investigator MacDonald had undergone numerous surgeries, including the amputation of his leg. He passed away on April 17, 2020.