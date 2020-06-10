Former Philly Fire Commissioner Joseph Rizzo Passes Away

Joseph Rizzo, former commissioner of the Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department, has passed away at the age of 95.

According to the Philadelpia Inquirer, Rizzo died Monday, June 8, at his daughter Pat’s home in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.

Rizzo was the brother of former police commissioner and Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo. He worked in the fire department for 25 years before being promoted to commissioner, and served as commissioner for 12 years before retiring in 1994.

