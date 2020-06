A retired firefighter has been missing since Saturday and his family is asking the public to help, reports Fox 40.

His friend said that sixty-one-year-old Merlin Turner has post-traumatic stress disorder from Turner’s years of service as a firefighter.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has assigned a detective to the case.

