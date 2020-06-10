Grand Rapids (MI) House Fire Investigated as Arson

Fire officials are looking at arson and a possible home invasion as the cause of a house fire, reports MLive.com.

The home’s resident reported hearing people breaking into the house. She grabbed a cell phone and escape out a back door. Once outside, the resident noticed the house was on fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but the house had significant damage.

